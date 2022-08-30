CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Temperatures are still in the 90s in Denver and snow is probably the last thing on your mind, but ski season is right around the corner.

Loveland Ski Area has a countdown to snowmaking, which showed 31 days on Aug. 30.

The ski area said snowmaking typically starts in the last week of September in preparation for a mid-October to early-November opening day.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 30. Wolf Creek opened first on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

Here is a look at the first ski area to open over the last five years:

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter this year. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this winter will resemble the last two winters.

