Heatwave? Loveland Ski Area plans to make snow in 21 days

CLEAR CREEK COUTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Record highs are in the forecast Thursday and Friday but ski season is just around the corner.

On Wednesday, Loveland Ski Area’s Trail Maintenance Crew conducted a snow gun test to prepare for snowmaking operations.

Snowmaking is scheduled to begin in 21 days, according to Loveland Ski Area. It usually takes 2-weeks of snowmaking to open the mountain.

Loveland said it hopes to open sometime mid-October to early November. Last year, Loveland opened November 11.

Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone usually battle to be the first in the state to open.

