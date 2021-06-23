Heat burst raises temperature 16 degrees in 30 minutes near Chatfield Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service in Boulder says a heat burst raised temperatures 16 degrees in 30 minutes on Tuesday night.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. at a sensor located next to Chatfield Reservoir at C-470. Gusty winds were also reported.
Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said a heat burst forms when a storm begins to weaken and cool air sinks downward and compresses causing it to heat up. This column of sinking air reaches the ground as warm wind and raises temperatures several degrees in just a few minutes.