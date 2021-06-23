Heat burst raises temperature 16 degrees in 30 minutes near Chatfield Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service in Boulder says a heat burst raised temperatures 16 degrees in 30 minutes on Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at a sensor located next to Chatfield Reservoir at C-470. Gusty winds were also reported.

It appears a heat burst just occurred in the Ken Caryl/Southwest Littleton area! One of the sensors at C-470 next to Chatfield Reservoir had temperatures increase 16° in half an hour with gusty winds. #COwx https://t.co/vClPG3MEkJ pic.twitter.com/rv08rpl7f8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2021

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said a heat burst forms when a storm begins to weaken and cool air sinks downward and compresses causing it to heat up. This column of sinking air reaches the ground as warm wind and raises temperatures several degrees in just a few minutes.