Heartbroken family honors ‘angel’ victim of brain aneurysm

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Each year, 30,000 people in the U.S. experience a brain aneurysm, a life-threatening arterial rupture.

A Centennial family is grieving after the loss of their loved one to a brain aneurysm.

Jennifer Lutalo and her sisters tell FOX31 that at age 41, Rachel Walube developed a brain aneurysm that left her unresponsive for several months.

“We call her a rare gem. She was like a diamond,” Lutalo said.

Walube leaves behind a large and loving family and is described as a “selfless and compassionate angel.”

Heartbroken family members have shown support in their own way, with some hosting a GoFundMe page to cover long-term care expenses.

Now that Walube is gone, they tell FOX31 they are removing the page since donations are no longer needed.

They tell FOX31 any disagreements over decisions made about Walube’s care will be settled in private out of respect for her memory.

Experts tell the Problem Solvers it is important to talk to your family and make your wishes clear, should anything ever happen.

Lutalo tells the Problem Solvers she and her sisters are asking for any donations to be made to the Jaime Beck Foundation to support families affected by brain aneurysms.

Families wishing to learn about GoFundMe rules and options should visit the GoFundMe website.