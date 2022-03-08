DENVER (KDVR) — March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global holiday celebrating the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Two Denver businesswomen say while there are still many challenges for women in business, it has been getting better.

As the iron gate of Bella Conte’s and Lili Walters’ business opens up for the day, so do the possibilities.

Actually, it is two businesses in one place. Conte owns Heart of Vintage and Walters owns Mood Studios.

“I grew up thrifty. I grew up with a love of fashion, and during the pandemic, it was like a time of deep reflection,” said Conte.

You could say Walters likes selling vintage clothes as well.

“Oh yeah, I am obsessed. I really like the thought that it is a one-off piece, so I am the only one who has it,” said Walters.

One would think the challenges of opening a business in the middle of a pandemic would be great, but that’s not the case for Conte.

“Honestly it was surprisingly very easy for us to open this. I wish I had more to say, I think finding the space was easy I think the partnership has been easy,” said Conte.

Walters says what she is selling is very important to her.

“Sustainability is something that is really important to both of us. We want to help lessen the impact the fashion industry has on the world,” said Walters.

Conte says women have come a long way into the once male-dominated business world.

“To me it just signifies how powerful women are and how much of a force we are in the community,” said Conte.

Going forward Conte says there are still challenges for women to meet, and she and Walters will keep on reaching.

“I think it’s just pride and strength of being a woman,” said Conte.