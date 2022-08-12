DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From football to butterflies to the Colorado Brazil Fest, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, on Saturday expect a round of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and Front Range.
On Sunday, monsoon moisture increases. Afternoon thunderstorm chances all increase. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through Sunday.
Here is a look at 10 things to do this weekend across our state:
- The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
- Colorado Brazil Fest 2022– Friday and Saturday
- Feed the Block– Sunday
- NFL Preseason: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys– Saturday
- Butterflies at Chatfield Farms– Through Sept. 5
- Skyline Festival– Saturday
- RiNo BEER FEST at Zeppelin Station- Saturday
- HearseCon/Morbid Curiosities Carnival 2022– Saturday
- Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival 2022– Friday-Sunday
- Loveland Art in the Park– Saturday-Sunday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.