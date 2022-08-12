DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From football to butterflies to the Colorado Brazil Fest, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, on Saturday expect a round of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and Front Range.

On Sunday, monsoon moisture increases. Afternoon thunderstorm chances all increase. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through Sunday.

Here is a look at 10 things to do this weekend across our state:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.