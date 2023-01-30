Summit Fire and EMS responded to a hearse that slid off I-70 near Silverthorne on Friday. (Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A hearse carrying a body for medical donation slid off Interstate 70 and came to a stop teetering off an embankment.

As Summit Fire and EMS said, “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it.'”

On Friday at around 3 a.m., SFEMS said a hearse carrying a body for medical donation slid off I-70 while traveling east near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Heavy snow and “whiteout conditions” were reported along I-70 in the higher elevations on Friday. Colorado State Patrol said, “Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains.”

A photo snapped by Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer from the scene shows the hearse teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment. The photo also shows the road conditions as several inches of snow accumulated on the road.

Fire and emergency crews along with Silverthorne police responded.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the hearse declined medical attention and transport.

SFEMS acknowledged the deceased’s decision for medical donation while also joking about the one-of-a-kind call for service.

“If the ‘passenger’ hadn’t already been dead, this surely would have done it. (Apologies for any offense created by our irreverence. We offer our heartfelt respects to the deceased and comfort to friends and family, and we absolutely praise this person’s decision for medical donation, which someday may help save someone else’s life!),” said SFEMS.