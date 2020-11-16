Hearings ordered for security companies accused of using unlicensed guard charged in deadly rally shooting

The scene at Civic Center Park following the shooting.

DENVER (KDVR) — The two companies alleged to have used an unlicensed security guard accused of shooting and killing a man at a downtown Denver rally will have to defend their city licenses at hearings next month.

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations Inc. and Isborn Security Services LLC have been ordered to separate hearings as the city decides the fate of their Private Security Employer Licenses. The Department of Excises and Licenses believes it has grounds to suspend or revoke the licenses.

Both hearings are scheduled for Dec. 8.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, was providing security for a 9News crew covering dueling rallies at Civic Center Park on Oct. 11. Police say he got into an altercation with Lee Keltner, who was taking part in one rally, before shooting him.

Video shows an argument between Keltner and another man, with Keltner then turning and engaging with Dolloff. Simultaneously, Dolloff fired his gun and Keltner discharged OC spray. Keltner died from the gunshot. Dolloff has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to records previously obtained by FOX31, Dolloff has never had a security guard license with the City and County of Denver.

Following the incident, 9News said it contracted with Pinkerton to obtain the guard for its crew. Pinkerton, in a statement that did not specifically name Isborn, referred to that company as a “long-standing licensed industry vendor” that it used.

The city has said 9News is not responsible administratively in this situation.