LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement across Colorado and beyond mourn for the friends and family of Arvada Police Office Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 11.

During his memorial service, the final call was played over the radio, wrapping up an emotional morning for members of the military and law enforcement.

Vakoff’s friends and colleagues, from his six-year stint serving in the Air Force, to his supervisor at the Arvada Police Department, painted the picture of the man he was: loyal and always eager to help.

“Officer Vakoff you are clear for end of watch,” a voice rang out for his final call at the end of the service. “Rest easy Dillon. You and that smile will never be forgotten.”

You can listen to the full call in the player above.

The deadly shooting that took Vakoff’s life happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he and another officer responded to a disturbance call to find several belligerent people in the street. When officers tried to break up the group, a suspect shot Vakoff and a woman. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Vakoff was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he later died.