Hear the dispatch audio from the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday at 2:40 p.m., the Boulder Police Department was dispatched to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive on a report of an active shooter.

This is a portion of the radio calls made on Monday afternoon between dispatchers and officers. You can listen to a some of the radio traffic above.

Reports of a possible active shooter at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive

We have a suspect wearing an armored vest about 5’8” weighing about 280 pounds in a vehicle. A white male.

Was that at Broadway and Table Mesa?

Just south of there. Just south of Table Mesa.

Okay. I’m at IBM and it looks like I’ve got four or five Longmont units with me.

Respondents stage at Broadway and Table Mesa. Broadway and Table Mesa.

BES is needed for drones and we need two additional ambulances to stage.

Units on this call: The updated description of the unknown male suspect is going to be a 30s white male with a tan vest. Unknown where he is.

The back part of the store has not been cleared. It is reported that an automatic rifle is being used.

County units, all county units not on the King Soopers incident move traffic to walk 2.

I need the internal drone to fly inside to find or see if suspect is down.