Healthy Kids Colorado Survey finds feeling safe at school and trusted adults deters poor mental health

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released results on Monday from the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, showing that clear family rules, access to trusted adults and feeling safe and connected at school are important factors for healthy children.

Kids with access to these factors are less likely to engage in violence and substance abuse, while experiencing better mental health the results from 2019 showed.

The CDPHE promotes equitable access to protective factors to ensure kids thrive.

Survey highlights include:

Mental Health: More kids are experiencing depression. In 2019, 34.7% of youth reported feeling sad or hopeless, up from 31.4% in 2017 and 29.5% in 2015. The percentage of youth attempting or considering suicide has remained the same.

Tobacco use and Vaping: Smoking has decreased, in 2019, 5.7% of kids reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7.2% in 2017. Vaping has increased slightly, 25.9% of youth reported vaping compared to 27.0% in 2017. Youth that consider vaping risky rose 23.2% between 2017 and 2019.

Marijuana: A slight increase in marijuana use, 19.4% in 2017 to 20.6% in 2019. Kids are using marijuana differently, vaping increased from 5.1% in 2015 to 10.6% in 2019. Dabbing saw the biggest increase, rising from 4.3% in 2015 to 20.4% in 2019.

Sexual health: The percentage of kids having sex has not significantly changed since 2015. 59.4% used a condom the last time they had sex, 79.2% used birth control, and 78.5% said they didn’t use drugs or alcohol before sex.

Substance use: No significant change since 2015 in kids who said they use alcohol (29.6%), marijuana (20.6%), or vape (25.9%).

Protective factors: In 2019, 72.7% of kids say they have a trusted adult to go to for help with a serious problem, 87.4% of day their family has clear rules about alcohol and drug use, and 86.2% of say they feel safe at school.