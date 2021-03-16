Healthcare providers reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments following blizzard

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Several healthcare providers said they are helping patients reschedule appointments after this weekend’s winter storm led to tough driving conditions Monday and forced healthcare providers to cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The intense snowstorm that hit Colorado over the weekend forced healthcare providers to cancel their mass vaccination events. The cancellations spilled over into Monday as lingering heavy snow on roadways forced healthcare providers to cancel vaccine appointments.

Kaiser Permanente said it rescheduled appointments for anyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine at its medical facilities on Monday. A spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente said its locations would operate as normal on Tuesday.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said anyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine at its Anschutz Medical Campus for Monday has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 17.