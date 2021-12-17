Healthcare heroes give back to the community, host holiday food bank

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The healthcare workers of North Suburban Medical Center paid it forward on Thursday as they provided their community with their monthly food bank.

NSMC is a designated north metro site for Food Bank of the Rockies, and hosts a food bank on the third Thursday of each month. Thursday’s food bank efforts are especially needed, as Christmas nears and the weather gets colder.

NSMC coordinated 25 hospital staff volunteers to load boxes of food into FBR trucks, to be distributed among those in need. Around 100 families in the community are served each month.

If these healthcare heroes inspire you, find out how to join the effort and give back at FoodBankRockies.org/get-involved.