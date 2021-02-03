Health officials order Grizzly Rose to close after COVID health violation

DENVER (KDVR) — State and county health officials ordered popular country dance club Grizzly Rose to close Tuesday after the venue violated public health orders requiring facial coverings in public.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) said in its health order that the venue will remain closed until TCHD determines it is in compliance with the public health law.

The order comes on the heels of Grizzly Rose’s decision to close voluntarily this week after patrons shared concerns about people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. On Monday, a digital sign outside of the venue read, “Closed Again.”