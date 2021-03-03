Health officials give the OK for ‘Season C’ high school sports

(DENVER) KDVR – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved this week variances for “Season C” high school sports, allowing practice to begin this week.

Sports in Season C include field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball. This will mark the first-ever sanctioned season for unified bowling, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball begin practice on March 8, and competition on March 15. Football begins practice on March 4 for the 48 teams that did not participate during Season A, and competition on March 18.

Complete dates are available on CHSAA’s calendar.

Each sport has sport-specific modifications in place this season.

CDPHE variance approvals are required for a high school sport season to begin outside of the current participant dial levels. This allows student participants statewide to participate aligned with education-based models.

The complete letter from CDPHE, including information regarding safety implementations mandated by CDPHE for each sport, is available here.