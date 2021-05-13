Health officials excited about new age group for vaccines, reviewing state mask guidance

DENVER (KDVR) — The state did not have much to say about the new mask guidance as leaders want to go over the recommendations before releasing the next steps for Coloradans.

“We haven’t had a chance really to review it, I will say the state in general will be reviewing this and looking at how it impacts our own masks guidelines but it’s too early to say anything just yet,” said Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer.

Too early for Colorado to react to the CDC’s announcement that vaccinated people can go mask-less indoors.

The news coming just as Colorado updated its mask mandate, calling on businesses to verify if 80% of people have been vaccinated for people to be mask-less inside.

“That guidance applies to two weeks after being fully vaccinated, at least that’s what the CDC put out so far. I think it’s also important for parents to recognize that while the vaccine is more accessible for children now, down to age 12, there are still going to be many children who aren’t fully vaccinated for quite a while,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said as a reminder for people ready to ditch the protective layer.

The state is excited about getting children between ages 12 and 15 vaccinated, saying cases are falling overall but they are still considered about positivity among school aged kids.

Cherry Creek Schools are so eager to get their students protected they are partnering with area health providers to host clinics for students and their families.

“We’re super thrilled, that represents a ton of our students into their freshman and sophomore years,” said Michelle Weinraub, Cherry Creek Schools Director of Health Services. “Our goals are to make access really easy for our families. You know, we have families that work outside the home, we have multigenerational families we just wanted to make sure that every family regardless of their own personal situation has easy access to these vaccines when they are ready and when they want them.”

The district said anyone eligible to receive a vaccine can get one if they come along with their student. They are partnering with these health providers in the coming days: HealthOne on May 15-16 at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Kaiser Permanete on May 15-16 at three locations – East Denver (Havana and Alameda), Lone Tree and Rock Creek (Lafayette), and Stride on May 17-19 at Smoky Hill High School.

For children to get vaccinated, parents and guardians need to go with them or give their consent. The state is hoping to get as many people protected before next school year.