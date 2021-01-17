Health experts urge getting vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

DENVER (KDVR) — As the world waits for the COVID-19 vaccine to roll out, medical experts are reminding us about another vaccine already available that could wipe out a different deadly disease: cervical cancer.

“We’ve really seen a decrease in the incidence of cervical cancer over the past many years, but the reality is, we still have 13,000 newly diagnosed with this cancer each year, 4,000 will die each year,” said Dr. Allison Staley, Rocky Mountain Gynocologic Oncology.

Dr. Staley says that number is simply too high, because we have an HPV vaccine to prevent women from developing the cancer.

“Ninety-nine percent of the cervical cancers we see are going to be due to that virus,” said Dr. Staley.

She says the vaccine can also prevent other types of cancer caused by HPV that are not widely discussed, but are equally as serious.

“This isn’t a mandatory vaccine in the state of Colorado,” said Dr. Staley, which is why she says education is just as vital as annual screenings.

“This vaccine is indicated when children are young. Ages 11 to 12 and ideally you want the child to receive this before they’re ever exposed to this virus in their lifetime,” Dr. Staley said.

The vaccine is not just for girls.

“One thing I hear a lot from women is gosh, I didn’t know my son could be vaccinated too,” said Dr. Staley.

It all boils down to herd immunity. Just like with COVID-19, if enough people are vaccinated the virus can’t spread. It’s the same thing with HPV, which 50% of Americans are actively infected with at any point in time right now.

Although doctor suggest getting this vaccine as early in life as possible, it is approved for women up to age 45.

“We could have the potential to cure this disease, or eradicate it I should say, with the use of this vaccine population wide,” said Dr. Staley.