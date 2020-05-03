Health experts brace for more serious eating disorders in wake of stay-at-home

DENVER (KDVR) — As local governments prepare or state to transition into Colorado’s safer-at-home phase, some health experts say they are bracing for an increase of more serious eating disorder cases.

“We always say eating disorders thrive in isolation and fear,” Jeana Cost, Executive Director of UC Health’s Acute Center for Eating Disorders said. “This whole situation with COVID-19 is really a breeding ground for that.”

Cost says eating disorders are often connected to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

“Individuals will be needing care and they’re going to need it fast,” Cost said. “Many will have probably needed it for many months.”

Nicole Nowakowksi, a former patient at the Acute Center, describes her struggle that began two years ago. She says her eating disorder was triggered by severe stress.

“I was so malnourished and low weight, that I was just in constant pain,” Nowakowski said. “It probably wasn’t until six or eight months ago that I considered myself completely recovered.”

Cost says severe cases can include serious complications such as organ failure and cardiovascular abnormalities.

“Seventy percent of people won’t seek treatment, simply because they’re so good at hiding it,” Cost said.

She says loved ones of someone who may be struggling, should check in on them via video chatting and alert them to virtual support and other options.