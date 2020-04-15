Health care workers inspired by new nightly ritual

DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado are howling at 8 p.m. to relieve stress and show their support for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Christina Yannetsos, an emergency medicine physician at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, steps out of her home at that time to hear the sounds.

“I’m like totally rejuvenated,” said Yannetsos.

It is not just howling.

“We’ve gotten meals sent to us. I mean, pizza boxes with messages,” said Yannetsos, adding, “I see signs on people’s houses that say ‘Thank you health care workers.'”

Yannetsos says she is thankful her team has enough protective gear and ventilators, but they are treating very sick patients. The sudden sacrifices forced on by the pandemic are a challenge for everyone.

Her mother is battling a kind of bone cancer and she can’t be with her until this is all over.

“I haven’t seen her in over a month,” said Yannetsos.

Many are calling health care workers on the front lines heroes. But Yannetsos says it is the Colorado community making the biggest difference of all.

“I can just say that everyone staying at home, you are as much of a hero if not even more. Like I said, you can save more lives just doing what you are doing,” said Yannetsos.