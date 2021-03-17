Heading to a Rockies game this year? Here’s what to expect

DENVER, (KDVR) — On April 1, Rockies baseball will return to the Mile High City. But if you’re heading to Coors Field for a game this season, get ready for some changes.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released a “Fans in the Stands Protocols” list, detailing what to expect this season. You can download a copy:

Tickets and capacity limits

Tickets will mostly be sold to season ticket holders or people with people with ticket plans.

Tickets will be sold in groups or “pods.”

Each pod has no one sitting in front, behind or on either side.

No standing-room-only tickets will be sold, including on the Rooftop.

42.6% capacity (21,363) for the first homestand (April 1-8).

Concessions and retail

All concession stands will be open throughout the ballpark, with 240 out of 495 register lines to provide for social distancing.

There will be no concession vendors “hawking” in the stands or anywhere else in the ballpark.

Each concession stand will have one-way flow and visual social distancing markers on the ground.

All stores and kiosks in the ballpark will be open.

Fitting rooms will be closed and locked, and guests will be prohibited from trying on items.

Game-day experience

All restrooms in the ballpark will be open.

There will be no post-game entertainment such as concerts or fireworks.

The club’s mascot, Dinger, will not make any in-game appearances.

Players will not be permitted to sign autographs or take pictures with fans.

Players will be discouraged from throwing balls into the crowd.

Playgrounds within the ballpark will be closed.

The Club will have two dedicated isolation rooms inside Coors Field for any guests or staff who become symptomatic during the game with the goal of removing the guest or staff from the ballpark as quickly as possible.