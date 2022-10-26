DENVER (KDVR) — If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Vail Pass around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning due to safety concerns.

Chain and traction laws are also in effect for parts of I-70 due to the snow.

“Passenger vehicles are required to have mud or snow tires or use chains or alternative traction devices or be a four wheel drive or all wheel drive vehicle,” CDOT said.

You can always check travel conditions and see travel alerts from CDOT here.

What is the forecast?

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the central and northern mountains can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday. Highs in the mountains will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Snow intensifies in the mountains overnight Wednesday into Thursday with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Thursday with another 1 to 3 inches expected.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 26.

