DENVER (KDVR) — It’s finally summertime in Colorado, and as temperatures rise close to the triple-digits, you might have some lake days planned. Before you go, it’s important to check the toxic algae levels.

Dangers of toxic algae

With the record-high rain Colorado received during June, algae blooms are top of mind for many waterbody managers. Algae blooms can rapidly appear due to high temperatures and excessive moisture after storms, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Toxic algae can affect the liver, skin, or neurological systems of people and pets. The common symptoms may include:

Skin irritation

Gastrointestinal upset

Respiratory symptoms

Headaches

Muscle and joint pain

Liver damage

So, it is important to check the conditions before you dive in.

Interactive map monitors toxic algae blooms

CDPHE developed an interactive map that shows the toxic algae levels for multiple waterbodies across the state.

This interactive map was created by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to show the current toxic algae levels for several bodies of water across the state. (CDPHE)

The map puts the waterbodies into four categories: no bloom reported, caution, warning, and third party.

The no bloom reported category that is labeled in blue means the body of water is routinely monitored and has not had a bloom reported or that a recent bloom has now been resolved.

The caution category in orange means a potential bloom has been reported and that location is waiting for test results. Visitors should proceed with caution.

The warning category in red means toxins were detected at high levels. Visitors should not enter the water and obey all posted signs.

Finally, the third-party category labeled in yellow means toxic algae was reported to CDPHE by third parties. Visitors should contact the managing agency for the lake for additional information.

As of July 18, 57 bodies of water didn’t have a bloom reported, eight waterbodies were under the caution category, one was under the warning category, and one was reported by a third party.

CDPHE reminds visitors that the best way to receive the most up-to-date data is to contact the waterbody manager at the lake before visiting. And when in doubt, stay out.