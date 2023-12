DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to reports of a head-on crash in Weld County Saturday afternoon.

The crash was in the area of Colorado Highway 66 and Weld County Road 7.

MVFR asked people to use extreme caution in that area while emergency crews were on the scene, which has since been cleared.

One person was taken to a hospital, and MVFR had no word on their condition.

No further details were immediately released.