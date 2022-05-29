WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge Police responded to a major collision on Sheridan that involved multiple cars and a bicyclist.

The collision occurred Sunday on Sheridan at 28th. According to police, a car swerved to avoid a cyclist and ended up sideswiping a car headed southbound pushing it into the northbound lanes. The side-swept car was then hit head-on by another vehicle.

One child and two adults were injured in the head-on crash and one adult was seriously injured.

The cyclist left the scene and has not been identified by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.