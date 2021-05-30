Head-on crash in Westminster suspected to be caused by driver under the influence

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A head-on crash Saturday night is suspected to be caused by a driver under the influence.

At 9:51 p.m., Westminster officers were called to an injury crash. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Federal Boulevard approaching 72nd Avenue. Another vehicle, heading northbound, went over a curb and struck the victim vehicle head-on about 300 yards north of the intersection.

Three people in the victim vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man driving the at-fault vehicle also was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is suspected of DUI, as police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

It is believed the victim vehicle was moving slowly, around 20 mph, when the crash happened.