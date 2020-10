JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Highway 285 reopened in both directions Monday around noon following a head-on crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not say how many people were injured in the crash but did say a medical helicopter was on scene.

This road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid Hwy. 285 & Jubilee Trail #jeffco pic.twitter.com/E4eKjvCjHI — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 12, 2020

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on how many people were injured in the crash or how severe the injuries were.