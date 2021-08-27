‘He would protect anyone’: Family remembers Broomfield man killed confronting thieves

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The children of Michael Lewis say their father served his country and loved his community of Broomfield.

Lewis, 71, was killed on Wednesday when police say he confronted people breaking into cars on his block.

“The whole community is suffering,” his son, Sean Lewis, said.

Sean and his sister Alissa Lorenz learned of their father’s death and reacted how anyone would.

“Complete shock,” Alissa said.

“Shock, emptiness,” Sean added.

They said the shock eventually wore off when they learned how he died.

“I think he would do it again if he knew the outcome,” Alissa said.

“He would protect anyone,” she said.

Michael Lewis, who was killed confronting neighborhood thieves, is pictured during his time in the U.S. Army.

That’s the kind of man both Sean and Alissa said he was, but not just to his own children.

“He was a father to anyone that knew him,” Sean said.

That instinct was an effect of his years serving in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged, his children said. He was ever the proud veteran.

“He loved his country, which carried over into: he loved his community,” Alissa said.

His community loved him back. Amemorial was set on the site where his life ended but where his legacy of community now begins.

“He’s a pillar of a lot of people’s lives,” Sean said.

Family friends launched a GoFundMe to help the family.