‘He was the best dad in the world’: Family of I-225 crash victim pleads for answers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A grieving family is begging the person who hit and killed their loved one to turn themselves in.

Loved ones say Donnell Bland, a 32-year-old father, was driving to work when someone struck and killed him then fled the scene.

It happened Thursday morning at Interstate 225 and Sixth Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police Bland was driving a Subaru Outback in the far left lane of I-225 northbound when a driver in a dark-colored SUV traveling in the center lane merged left and hit the Subaru.

This caused Bland to lose control and crash while the other driver continued without stopping.

“How can somebody just hit him and leave there like he was nobody,” Bland’s mother Loveina said. “He was my firstborn. He enjoyed life. He was only 32.”

Bland has an 8-year-old daughter named Aleena.

“He was the best dad in the world,” Aleena said. “He never deserved to die and he was innocent, he was trying to go to work. This weekend we were supposed to go to Lava Island together.”

The Blands are pleading with whoever struck their loved one to turn themselves in.

“I forgive the person who did this, I forgive them, but turn yourself in,” Loveina said.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the crash or the dark-colored SUV involved or who may have dash camera footage of either vehicle to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information related to this crash.