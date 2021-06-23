“He was ready for this moment”: Friends of ‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Arvada shooting react to his death

ARVADA, Colo (KDVR) – Close friends of John Hurley say he carried a concealed weapon and was mentally prepared to defend someone in a life or death situation before his death. But, they also say they’ll remember his charming personality and his ability to encourage others to be good people.

Hurley, a ‘Good Samaritan’ according to police, was one of the three victims of a deadly shooting in Arvada on Monday that left three people dead. Investigators are now investigating the possibility that he may have been shot by a responding officer.

“In his mind, he was ready for this moment,” said Haven Waller, a longtime friend.

Arvada Police investigators have not disclosed what heroic actions Hurley took on Monday but according to a press release from Arvada Police, “If not for the heroic actions of Mr. Hurley and Arvada Police Officers on that day, more innocent lives would have been lost.”

Cole Crocker, who visited the shooting scene for the first time on Wednesday, said it felt eerie to return to the site where his close friend and former co-worker died.

“There’s a ton of questions, and even if everybody answers them, there will be more after that,” said Crocker. “I think that this is under investigation, and everybody wants to get the facts straight before releasing them, and I respect that. As far as questions go, I just want to know exactly what happened, just like everybody else does. Did Johnny take out the shooter? Did the shooter take him out? What happened?”

CONCEALED CARRY

Waller said he and Hurley would often discuss gun training and their thoughts about concealed firearms, which Johnny had, according to Waller.

“We prepare for the unknown, and we never want it to happen, but I think our mentality was…we don’t want to be a powerless victim,” Waller said. “We’d rather be able to protect ourselves and our loved ones even if that meant going into danger.”

In November, Waller said Hurley sent him a text in which Hurley disclosed that he would not openly carry his weapon “unless it’s straight up a zombie apocalypse.”

Hurley continued to address the topic in a text saying, “It’s a magnet for attention, and that kind of defeats the element of surprise. As a defender you need to be able to counter ambush. We’re at an automatic disadvantage because the attacker initiates the encounter…that’s what makes them an attacker.”

“I loved that he used the words ‘as a defender you need to be able to counter an attacker,’” said Waller. “That’s why he carried, for the protection of himself and others, and this is a classic example of an everyday citizen legally carrying a firearm, being ready to step in and use it safely if it meant helping others and keeping others safe from harm.”

HONORING HURLEY

Several of Hurley’s friends have come forward to pay their respects and honor his life in the last few days. Many told the Problem Solvers that they are shocked by Hurley’s death but not at all surprised that he stepped in to help during a deadly altercation.

“His bravery and courage is going to go down as legendary status,” said Waller.

Jake Games told the Problem Solvers the news of Hurley’s death was “weird and hard” to hear, but “it fits perfectly with who (Johnny) was.”

Games knew Hurley through his years of work at a high-end meal service where Johnny started as a delivery driver and eventually became a sous chef. He said Hurley always had something positive to say.

“I think he’d like to be known as a person who unquestionably sought truth and justice and morality across the board,” said Games.

Games also addressed Hurley’s thoughts about police officers.

“(He) spent a life, definitely….against the police in general and against police brutality, specifically,” Games said.

However, Games said his friend was always looking out for others, regardless of their profession.

“It’s not a shock at all to me that he put his feelings and his thoughts there aside to respond to just a person that was in danger. Police or no police,” said Games. “Johnny’s a hero.”

“JUST A GOOD GUY”

Elliot Darling, who co-owned All Love Catering with Cole Crocker and Jenn Masak, worked with Hurley for years and said Johnny was like his little brother.

Darling said they would have playful phone conversations with each other, imitating the classic, Seinfeld quote, “Hello, Newman,”. Instead, they’d say, ‘Hello, Elliot’ and ‘Hello, Johnny,’ in a snide tone that made it seem like the two great friends were actually enemies.

“We were friends inside and outside of the kitchen,” Darling said. “He was very intelligent. Well-spoken. He was just a good, good guy. He was always challenging himself and people around him to progress and do better”.

Darling said Hurley was fun to be around, loved to listen to music, and would go on skateboarding, mountain biking, and camping outings with him.

Crocker enjoyed those outings too. He said he has been reading every article about the shooting to find out more about what transpired.

“I’m still in shock,” said Crocker. “From what I gather, Johnny stepped up and laid his life down for other people. He was already a hero in so many ways to so many different people.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Jenn Masak. “I’m extremely proud of him because I know that he did what he believed in, and he saved a lot of people….he was literally protecting his community and all his families in this community.”