‘They put it [a gun] in my face’: Uncle confronts suspects who tried to lure his nieces into car

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for four suspects who attempted to lure two young girls into their car Saturday at a parking lot at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue.

FOX31 spoke with the girls’ uncle who tried to go after the suspects and got a gun pointed at his face.

The corner of La Plaza Colorado parking lot, where the incident happened, has over 50 vendors. It’s a place where people bring their kids to enjoy traditional food, toys, clothes and even animals.

“It’s about family, it’s about fun,” property owner Doug McMurrain said. “It’s about a clean, safe experience you can spend six hours at and enjoy with your family.”

However, an enjoyable afternoon turned terrifying for one family Saturday. Carlos Bracamontes said his two young nieces, 7 and 12 years old, came running to his food truck in a panic around 4:15 p.m.

“The babies came and talked to me and said, ‘He tried to pay me to go inside the car,’” Bracamontes said.

“My friend saw the little girl come back to them, like, really scared, she couldn’t talk, just panic,” vendor Alfonse Zuniga said.

Police say four suspects — three Hispanic males and one female — attempted to lure the little girls into a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV with the back window missing and covered in plastic.

“The window was closed, I went to the window,” Bracamontes said. “They put it [a gun] in my face.”

Police say aside from the gun pointed at Bracamontes’ face, people saw more weapons in the back of the suspects’ car.

“I know most of the little children around here because they are with their family,” McMurrain said. “That’s like someone trying to take one of my children, it’s a bad, bad thing. It’s the first incident that we’ve had that’s of this nature.”

McMurrain said he plans to take action to ensure criminals won’t taint the family nature of this culinary corner. He said they are going to install license plate readers and geofencing in the parking lot.

“If you are bad guy or a bad person, this is not going to be a good place to come because we will know who you are,” McMurrain said.

Police said anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach and instead call 911 immediately. They encourage anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or at 720-913-7867 (STOP).