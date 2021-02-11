He lost his truck and livelihood in a second. The community replaced it within weeks

DENVER (KDVR) – After 28-year-old Chase Austin was carjacked outside his home in December, he hoped getting the word out about his missing truck with tools inside would help police track down his mobile office sooner.

Two months later, the truck and tools were never found. His story, however, captured the hearts of strangers across the state. Today, Austin doesn’t have words to describe the amount of generosity he’s received since his story hit the air.

“I have had countless people, homeowners, reach out saying, ‘Hey, I have tools you can come use.’ I had a couple of guys even offer for me to borrow their truck,” said Austin. “All these people I have never met them, I don’t know their names. It’s been fantastic to see how many people reached out to help.”

Austin, who just brought home a newborn baby six months ago, had to leave his family behind to find other work to pay the bills, having lost every tool he needed to keep his construction business running in Denver.

“My truck is like my office, so imagine people coming into your office and taking everything they want,” said Austin. “I had to spend a few thousand dollars just on tools just to be able to work over the past few months.”

On Thursday, FOX31 was there when Austin become the recipient of two huge donations. AIS Industrial and Construction Supply sent Austin out the door with over 20 new Dewalt tools that were on his Wishlist.

“An employee of mine was at home browsing the internet and saw this story on FOX31 about Chase and how his truck and tools were stolen when he was just trying to help someone,” said Dale Hahs, owner of AIS.

Hahs said several of his employees donated gift cards to help purchase the tools for Austin, all eager to help him get back on his feet.

The Colorado Home Building Academy jumped at the opportunity to help Austin after hearing his story on the news. On Thursday, the Academy presented him with over $4,000 of important tools for Austin.

“To see someone who has put in some really hard work to get his business off the ground take that kind of loss, yeah, it was something we really felt for and wanted to help where we could,” said Brian Dare with CHBA. “To see how grateful Chase is about what we are able to get for him, that’s a cool thing. Also to hear his story about how much work he put in to get his business off the ground was so inspiring to me.”

Austin plans to use his new tools to grow his own construction company in Denver and expand his workforce.

“I’m going to keep on working — keep on working and growing the business,” said Austin. “That, and watch my little guy get older.”