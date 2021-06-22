‘He is a true hero’: Arvada police chief praises Samaritan killed in Olde Town shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — John Hurley “is a true hero” according to Arvada Police Chief Link Strate.

Hurley, 40, was killed in Olde Town on Monday when a gunman opened fire. Officer Gordon Beesley was also killed, along with the as-of-yet unidentified shooter.

According to Strate, Hurley “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

FOX31 has a team of reporters working to learn more about Hurley’s heroics and his life before it came to a tragic end. Check back for updates as they become available.

