DENVER (KDVR) — We’re following up on the tragic story we brought to you as breaking news Friday night.

Two men were killed after being hit by cars in Aurora along Colfax near Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Aurora police told KDVR/KWGN that one man was crossing Colfax not at the crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The driver got out of the car to help when they were also hit by a car and ended up passing away as well.

“The Colorado State Patrol definitely feels for both families that were affected by the loss of these two individuals,” said Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler. “It’s very tragic and very sad to see.”

Kessler says the first driver did the right thing and what is legally required to do.

“He did the right thing to stop and did that to ensure that that person was going to get the help that they needed, and unfortunately, tragically, it did not end well,” said Kessler. “But, he did the right thing.”

However, there are ways to be safe when stopping to help someone else or even just inspect your own car after a crash.

Sgt. Kessler said anytime there is a crash, the people involved are required to exchange information, render aid if necessary and report the crash to police.

However, he says there are ways to be safe when stopping to help someone else or even just inspect your own car after a crash.

“All cars come with hazard lights, especially if it’s at nighttime. You’re going to want to turn those on, keep all your other lights on. And cell phones — everyone has one practically every time they’re out and about. So using that flashlight or at least illuminating the screen could provide some sort of assistance,” said Kessler.

Aurora police have not yet identified the men involved in the crash.