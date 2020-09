AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) sent a HazMat team to the docking area of the Gaylord Convention Center on Monday.

The HazMat team identified a chemical as sodium hypochlorite, a corrosive substance related to laundry detergent.

Three people inhaled the substance, but all had non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were assessed at the scene, one was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

@SACFD200 HazMat responding to fill the role of Rapid Intervention Crew, as a standard safety operation. pic.twitter.com/JNUXOoR1hJ — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 14, 2020