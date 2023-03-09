AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:46 p.m.): The Colorado Department of Transportation said two right lanes of westbound Interstate 70 remain closed between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road, while the center and right lanes remain closed at Tower Road.

The highway is gradually reopening following the cleanup of a rollover crash that spilled fuel on the highway.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) Aurora Fire Rescue reported one individual being treated on the scene of the crash and then being taken to an area hospital. The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.) Eastbound lanes of I-70 are open according to APD. Traffic from westbound I-70 is being diverted to Tower Road. Cleaning the area and towing the truck will take more time.

Aurora Police Department and hazmat teams are responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 70 and Tower Road.

According to APD, the crash involved a trash truck.

Aurora police, hazmat and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving hazardous materials on I-70 and Tower Road. Credit: Aurora Police Department 3/9/2023

Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a hazardous material spill involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at E-470, with eastbound lanes of I-70 being closed at Tower Road.