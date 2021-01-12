Hazmat crews responding to ‘large’ gas line break in Aurora, evacuations in place

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a natural gas line break in Aurora.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, the break occurred near the intersection of East 57th Avenue and North Dunkirk Street. The area is about 3 miles southwest of Denver International Airport.

Residents in the immediate area are being evacuated from their homes.

AFR described the break as “large.”

Hazardous materials (hazmat) crews with Xcel Energy are on their way to the scene.

Genoa and Dunkirk streets are shut down at 57th.

AFR asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.