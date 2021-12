CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a hazardous materials call at the Arapahoe County jail on Thursday.

Responders evaluated Arapahoe County deputies and other employees at the scene.

One person was transported to a hospital, and all people on the scene were experiencing minor medical conditions, according to SMFR.

Crews are checking the jail for any remaining people who need medical attention.

The jail is located at 7375 Potomac St. in Centennial.