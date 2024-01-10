MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain View Fire Rescue is continuing to monitor a feed scrap fire off of County Road 28 that caused heavy smoke in the area.

Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to the flames just after noon on Wednesday.

“When crews got here, they discovered the haystack structure behind me was pretty much fully involved. It was producing a lot of smoke, and it was concerning to us about the traffic on Interstate 25,” said Rick Tillery, public information officer.

Crews battle a fire near Mead on Jan. 10, 2024 (KDVR)

Residents in the area, like Toni Ferbrache, saw the smoke and had concerns.

“This morning, I noticed the smoke and ash coming down, and my first thought was the Marshall Fire, because we had a set up for that because the wind was horrible,” she said.

The high winds on Wednesday played a factor. The winds caused the smoke to billow onto the interstate, something fire officials were monitoring closely. But with these kinds of fires, there’s only one real solution.

“With these, you just have to let them burn and monitor it with staff on site and make sure it doesn’t spread,” Tillery said.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire overnight. Residents are urged to call 911 if they see any embers or other concerns related to this hay fire.