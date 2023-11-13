WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Hudson family is warning drivers after bales of hay fell off a truck in front of their main family vehicle, leaving it undriveable.

“A couple of hay bales flew off and I hit one and clipped the other that flew at me,” said Kayla Davis, who was driving when the hay bales hit. “I was able to make it safely on the side of the road, but I was shaking.”

Davis said this unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when she was driving to Dacono on state Highway 52, near County Road 14.

“I’m thankful I was in this big vehicle and not the small car behind me, because they could have died,” Davis said.

Davis said the driver of the truck left the scene, and she doesn’t know if they were aware the hay bales fell off. But she said once she was pulled over, she called the Dacono Police Department for help.

“My husband’s dad said it’s almost like hitting a deer,” Davis said.

A Colorado family’s minivan was left undrivable after being hit by hay bales. (Credit: Kayla Davis)

A warning for Colorado drivers

Now the family’s special 2016 Dodge minivan sits in their driveway, unable to move because of the damage, Davis said.

“This is honestly the nicest thing we’ve ever had,” Davis said. “We couldn’t afford full coverage, so we just have the liability.”

Dacono Police told FOX31 and Channel 2 that this case is active, and they should have an update in a few days.

“I want farmers to really strap the hay down, and just for drivers, you know, stay back and keep your eyes out,” Davis said.

Davis said they were in the process of trying to get their credit up to buy a home in the Hudson area, but this is now a setback. Her family has started a GoFundMe to get the family van back on the road.

“We were really proud of this, so it’s sad to have it sitting for a minute,” Davis said. “I’m just grateful I’m alive.”