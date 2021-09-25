PHOTOS: Hawk rescued after being hit by truck on Highway 24

A red-tailed hawk nearly lost its life after being hit by a truck going highway speed just outside of Hartsel (photo credit: CPW)

HARTSEL, Colo. (KDVR) – A red-tailed hawk nearly lost its life after being hit by a truck going highway speed just outside of Hartsel.

The driver of the Toyota truck called Colorado Parks and Wildlife after hitting the bird on Highway 24, then wildlife officer Ian Petkash responded to help. The mighty bird only suffered a slight wing injury.

Petkash said the bird was lucky it hit the grill and not the bumper, because that might have absorbed a lot of the shock.

Petkash will relocate the bird to a rehabilitation facility as it heals.

