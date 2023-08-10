THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — There were some tense and grueling moments for a man from Thornton who, after devastating wildfires on Maui, was trying to make contact with family on the island.

Hours went by and he was hearing nothing. He reached out to FOX31 for help. Blake Butterfield was worried.

“There’s more fires in. It looked like it was in our backyard,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield moved from Maui to Colorado in February. Hours went by and he was not able to reach his family as fires tore across the island.

He grew more worried.

“I’ve emailed them. I’ve called every outlet that I can. I haven’t been able to get through to anybody,” Butterfield said.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

How to reach loved ones on Maui after wildfires

The Red Cross said it’s not unusual not to be able to reach family and friends when a disaster like the fire in Hawaii strikes. A hotline has been set up to try and help people like Butterfield.

“Communication can be difficult especially when there is a disaster like this, so if you haven’t been able to get through or contact your loved ones, keep trying,” said Josh Egbert, American Red Cross of Colorado’s communication manager.

Shelters have been set up on the island so people can register to help loved ones around the world know they are safe.

While FOX31 was with Butterfield, we called the Red Cross hotline, and we tried his father’s number — and he answered. His family is OK.

Butterfield was moved at hearing his dad’s voice.

“I’m glad you guys are OK,” Butterfield said.