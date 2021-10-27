Have you turned in your ballot yet? Only 3% of Denver voters have

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Did you know election day is less than a week away? By now you have probably received a mail in ballot, but Denver leaders are discouraged by how few have been returned so far.

Mayor Michael Hancock says turnout is hovering around 3% right now, with six days to go. Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López also encouraged voters to turn in their ballots as soon as possible ahead of the 7 p.m. deadline on election day, Nov. 2.

You can watch their message on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories