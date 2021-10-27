Have you turned in your ballot yet? Only 3% of Denver voters have

DENVER (KDVR) — Did you know election day is less than a week away? By now you have probably received a mail in ballot, but Denver leaders are discouraged by how few have been returned so far.

Mayor Michael Hancock says turnout is hovering around 3% right now, with six days to go. Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López also encouraged voters to turn in their ballots as soon as possible ahead of the 7 p.m. deadline on election day, Nov. 2.

