DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

The crime happened at 2200 E. 16th Ave. on March 9.

The suspect is described as a white female, 22 to 29 years old, and she may be associated with a gray Nissan Sentra.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.