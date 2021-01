AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old woman missing since Jan. 17.

Aylarese Harrelson was last seen at her residence in the 27600 block of E. Bayaud Avenue, APD reports.

She has an intellectual/developmental disability. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has curly brown hair and may have been wearing a blue Eeyour onesie, according to APD.

#Missing #AtRisk due to Intellectual/Developmental Disability. Ayla, 31, 5'4/130 w/curly brown hair was last seen on 1/17 at 9am at her residence in the 27600 blk of E Bayaud Ave. It's not known what she was wearing when she left, possibly a blue Eeyour onesie. If seen plz ☎️911. pic.twitter.com/HPyISajFfg — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 21, 2021

Authorities ask anyone who sees her to call 911.