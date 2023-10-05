DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City are looking for the suspects driving around in a Ford truck who were allegedly involved in a violent car theft Wednesday night.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the suspects approached a man filling his tires with air at a gas station in the 12000 block of E 120th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said one of the individuals in the truck pictured below got into the victim’s vehicle. The man’s car was described as a 2006 gray Honda with the New Mexico license plate 687XAF.

Commerce City Police are looking for this truck. Officers said the people inside the truck were involved in a violent car theft on Oct. 4, 2023. (Commerce City Police Department)

The victim jumped into his own passenger seat in an attempt to stop the theft. However, the suspect started to drive the Honda away and pushed the victim out of the open passenger door.

Police said the victim sustained injuries but will recover.

“Not only would we very much like to locate and then reunite him with his stolen vehicle, but we’d like to find the people responsible for victimizing him,” said the Commerce City Police Department on Facebook.

If you recognize the white Ford pickup truck or have information on the crime or suspects, you are asked to call 911 immediately.