DENVER (KDVR) — How spooky, National Haunted House Day is on Friday the 13th. Luckily, Colorado’s top-rated haunted house is right in Denver, and it’s more than spooky – it’s downright terrifying.

FrightFind named the 13th Floor Haunted House as the scariest in Colorado.

This year, there are three attractions, all of which come with a different theme.

“The Deadlands” involves a post-apocalyptic world with nasty virus causing mutations.

In “Repossessed,” you must escape from Mara the Nun who plans to take over the world.

The third attraction, “Fairy Tale Nightmare,” brings villains of the fairy tale world from fantasy books into real life.

The 13th Floor (Courtesy of the 13th Floor Haunted House)

Along with the attractions, there are also bars inside. The main one is called the Shriekeasy Bar which serves spooky drinks. There’s also a hidden bar called The Piggy Bank Shot Spot with Halloween concoctions.

For the runner-up, FrightFind named Haunted Field of Screams in Thornton.

FightFind also named these haunted houses in Colorado:

If you’re looking to celebrate National Haunted House Day and Friday the 13th in style, check out one of these haunted houses.