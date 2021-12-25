Have you seen this suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A medina alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for a 2009 gray Saturn Vue suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

The Englewood Police Department said the vehicle, with Colorado license plate BFGB57 was last seen around Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania Street after a pedestrian was hit at 8:48 p.m. The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was seriously injured.

Police said the vehicle should have front-end damage. The driver is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Black female.

If you’ve seen the vehicle, call 911 or Englewood police at 303-761-7410.