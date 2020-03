DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred on Feb. 17 around 8:40 p.m. at the Sam’s Club located at 7805 E. 35th Ave.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks. The vehicle the suspect fled the scene in is a black Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.