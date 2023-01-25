ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A pickup truck was found and the Medina Alert issued for it was deactivated but it is unknown if the driver who left the scene of a crash and hit the other driver when they took off has been located.

The Englewood Police Department was looking for a stolen 2011 white Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates and damage to the front windshield and grill. The truck had a blue plastic tarp or black tonneau covering over the bed, police said. The truck was reported stolen out of Adams County.

The incident happened at South Broadway and West Floyd Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the truck was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle and when the drivers went to exchange information, the Dodge driver took off and ran over the other driver injuring the driver’s leg.

The suspect driver is described as a white man in his 30s with brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPD at 303-761-7410.