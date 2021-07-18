Have you seen this man? Endangered 23-year-old missing in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a 23-year-old endangered man who went missing on Sunday night.

Phillip Martin was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 111th Place. Police report that Martin is autistic, and can become disoriented and unable to find his way home.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you see Martin, contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.